As a resident of Glendale for the last four years, I have generally enjoyed the local news that the paper provides. It is refreshing to read about community events and perspectives (on paper even!) while online news frequently simmers in a mire of national politics, global environmental crises, conspiracy theories and emotional manipulation via falsehoods, algorithms and bots that most people do not understand.
However, I have noticed at times that the letters published in the Mailbag carry some of those same conspiracy theories, a complete disregard for verifiable fact, and an utter lack of critical thinking. Lately, they have become more frequent, and the Times itself has even indulged conspiracy theorists with actual articles (recalling the piece about 5G in this case).
Letters in the Mailbag lately have trafficked in climate change denial and disregard for anyone who is not a gender-binary heterosexual. In both cases, science has spoken: climate change is occurring as a direct result of human activity, and neither gender nor sex are, in fact, biologically entirely binary.
The impetus for this letter has been building, but the spark to actually write in is a result of a letter published on the subject of satellite launches supposedly “poking holes” permanently in the ozone layer, leading to climate change.
This is the kind of conspiracy theory I expect to see in a three-year-old InfoWars meme that a Russian bot dredged up and spewed onto our Facebook news feeds. In reality, holes created by satellite launches are temporary, and the only impact of immediate concern is a disruption to the accuracy of GPS that could occur if launches become significantly more frequent. Diverting focus from the actual causes of climate change (greenhouse gases, primarily released due to human activity) to conspiracy theories is dangerous and jeopardizes the future of our planet.
While I understand that, “The purpose of the Times is to provide a forum of expression of community interests, personalities, culture, events, and ideas,” there is a stark difference between that and deliberately publishing misinformation, whether it takes the form of an article or a Mailbag letter. The paper may post a variety of perspectives, and that is good because it engenders healthy discussion and makes us a better community.
However, when a paper begins publishing opinions that have absolutely no basis in fact, it becomes just like the Russian bot posting old memes to manipulate emotions and unhinge people from reality. The Webster-Kirkwood Times ought to be better than that.
Glendale