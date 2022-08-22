As part of safety improvements, the Kirkwood School District is limiting hours for public play on elementary school playground equipment beginning this school year.
Last week, postcards were mailed to all district families explaining that the playgrounds at Keysor, Westchester, North Glendale, Robinson and Tillman elementary schools will now be closed to the public until after-school programming has concluded at 6 p.m. on days when school is in session. Previously, playgrounds were open to the public starting at the end of the school day at 3:40 p.m.
Playgrounds will continue to close each day at dusk. They will remain open to the public on weekends during daylight hours.
North Glendale Elementary Principal Jennifer Sisul said the change will help ensure the safety of the nearly 650 students in Adventure Club — the district’s after-school care program — as well as those in after-school clubs.
“For many students, the school day doesn’t end at 3:40 p.m. — it ends at 6 p.m.,” she said. “When you look outside and you see the playground full of kids, you don’t know who is under our supervision and who isn’t. I have to know our kids are safe and we can control the situation.
“North Glendale’s Adventure Club could hit 140 students this year,” she continued. “Regularly, there’s 50 additional children on the playground after school. We love that sense of community and coming together, but it’s hard to manage for our Adventure Club staff.”
All Kirkwood School District playgrounds will sport updated signage beginning this school year reminding visitors of the new rules.
Kirkwood School District Superintendent David Ulrich said he knows the updated hours may be a big change for many school district families.
“We understand that folks see the playgrounds as a community asset and they want to access it,” he said. “But ultimately, the safety and security of the kids in our care have to take the highest priority.”
Anyone seeking more details on the decision can visit kirkwoodschools.org.