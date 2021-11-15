The city of Webster Groves has selected two finalists for the open fire chief position. The two finalists will be in Webster Groves on Wednesday, Nov. 17, for additional interviews and a community meet and greet.
The community is invited to meet the two finalists — Jason Green and Brett Ellis — on Wednesday, Nov. 17, from 8 to 9:30 a.m. at the Webster Groves Recreation Complex, 33 E. Glendale Road. This informal session will allow the public to meet and speak with the finalists. Refreshments and donuts will be provided.
Following this event, the two candidates will meet with firefighters and leadership at Fire Station 1 and 2, and will be interviewed by the mayor, city council and the city manager. Both candidates are well qualified for the position.
Green is a fire service professional with 28 years of fire/EMS experience. He has served in many roles during his career including firefighter/paramedic, fire lieutenant, fire captain, and most recently as the EMS Chief for the Overland Park Fire Department in Kansas.
Green also holds numerous professional certifications. He earned a bachelor of public administration from Park University and a master of science in management from Mid-America Nazarene University. Green lives in the Kansas City area with his wife and two daughters.
Ellis is a fire service professional with 24 years of experience. He has served in many roles in his career including firefighter/EMT, fire instructor, assistant fire chief of administration, battalion chief, and most recently as the assistant fire chief for the Harris County Emergency Services District in Texas.
Ellis holds a bachelor of arts in business administration from Western Illinois University, a master of arts in leadership from Huntington University, and a doctorate in education, transformational leadership from Concordia University. He lives in Katy, Texas, with his wife and three sons.
Webster Groves Fire Chief Tom Yohe retired in October after close to 30 years of service to the community. Gary Bainter has been acting as fire chief in the interim.