Great Rivers Greenway, which is working with the city of Webster Groves and asking for citizen input on plans for a small park at the intersection of Big Bend and Oxford boulevards near Deer Creek Shopping Center, will host two upcoming events to discuss the future of the park and get feedback from residents.
The pop-up events will be Thursday, Aug. 3, from 3 to 5 p.m., at Blackburn Park, 421 Edgar Road, and Friday, Aug. 4, from noon to 2 p.m., at the Webster Groves Aquatic Center, 33 E. Glendale Road.
Citizens are also asked to take a short survey to give their input about the park at surveymonkey.com/r/WGpark. The survey will be open until Aug. 27.