Webster Groves, MO (63119)

Today

Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 85F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low around 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Localized flooding is possible.