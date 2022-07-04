Staff members at area libraries are glad to be returning to in-person events as they kick off their summer reading programs.
Rock Hill Public Library Director Erin Phelps said the library is ready to get back to in-person events after two years of hosting virtual programming throughout the pandemic. Community members are eager as well, with over 75 attendees at the library’s summer reading kick off last month in Oakhaven Park and more than 40 sign ups for the summer reading club.
“Summer reading is such a huge thing for libraries everywhere,” Phelps said. “Our programs are really part of this idea of making reading a fun experience.”
The Rock Hill Public Library began its summer youth reading programs with Books for Babies in June. With dates for Books for Babies planned throughout July every Wednesday, the program is just one of three hosted by the library this summer. The other youth programs are Paws for Reading and Stories in the Park.
“We want to have fun experiences for kids and their families,” Phelps said.
Books for Babies features themed storybooks and puppets, which vary weekly, for children up to three years of age. Paws for Reading, held on the second Thursday of each month, includes a therapy dog children of all ages can read to. The third summer program, Stories in the Park, will be every Friday in July at a different park in Rock Hill.
For the Books for Babies program, caregivers and babies receive board books to introduce reading. Children not only learn how to work with books, turning the pages and observing the stories told in the pictures, but also experience how books feel.
“It’s that handling of the books that is important,” Phelps said. “Kids are so tactile, they learn by feeling and doing. There are also puppets involved too, so it’s really just making the story time fun and engaging.”
Paws for Reading is a one-on-one reading session with touch therapy dog, Miri. Serving in the animal therapy program Duo Dogs, Miri has been evaluated for temperament and trained to sit with children. Phelps said this gives children a low-pressure environment if they aren’t comfortable reading aloud to an adult or around other children.
The third summer program, Stories in the Park, is a collaboration between the Rock Hill Public Library and the Rock Hill Parks Department.
“It’s another way to experience stories and the really nice parks we have in Rock Hill. Each Friday will be a different park,” Phelps said. “A lot of motion, activity, fun and just enjoying.”
Additionally, the library is hosting programs for older children and teens. On July 27, the library is hosting a virtual artist talk with local comic creator Steenz, who recently published “Heart Takes the Stage.”
“We want to remind our Rock Hill residents that we’re here and that we have resources — we’ve got new computers, we’ve got access to eBooks and audio books,” Phelps said.
The Rock Hill Public Library’s schedule of programming and events is available at rockhillpubliclibrary.org.
Webster Groves Public Library
The Webster Groves Public Library is also making a return to some in-person events for its summer programming.
“I do know that some people are just very, very, very ready for the in-person aspect of it,” said Michelle Haffer, youth services manager at the Webster Groves Public Library. “I get that, and we agree. We’re working our hardest on trying to get that going.”
She said the library is planning events as the summer unfolds. There are currently several dates planned for the outdoor Garden Reads Story Time every Tuesday and the indoor Beat the Heat movie series, which includes movies centered on the beach or aquatic elements. That fits with the library’s summer reading theme of “Oceans of Possibilities.”
Haffer said the library is offering a variety of passive programming this summer as well. There are monthly craft kits, old-fashioned game kits and movie night packages. The library sets out 100 kits each month near the entrance with a different craft idea and the necessary supplies. June’s craft was a sea turtle made from the bottom of a plastic soda bottle. July’s craft is a whale patrons can create with a paper plate.
“We put everything in the kit that you need to complete the craft, even glue or paint if it’s needed,” Haffer said.
The game kits and movie kits, which are available for check out just like a book, include games such as Ants in the Pants, Dominoes or the Magic 8 Ball and two to three family-friendly themed movies, respectively. These kits were popular among families during COVID-19 as well.
Haffer said the library is reaching more families with these kinds of passive programming and take-home activities.
“Summer is so busy for families — they have camp and lots of other things scheduled, but we’re actually still reaching a lot of people this way,” she said. “But of course we want to resume most, if not all, of what we would normally have for in-person programs.”
An end of summer celebration, which will include the Bubble Bus on the library grounds, is planned in August.
For a schedule of summer events and programs at the Webster Groves Public Library, visit www.wgpl.org.
Kirkwood Public Library
After a string of virtual events and giving out do-it-yourself kits during the pandemic, the Kirkwood Public Library is hosting all in-person programming this summer.
The library kicked off its summer reading early on with the Bubble Bus, crafts, activities and music on the library lawn. This year’s summer reading program has over 2,000 registrations, according to Rachel Johannigmeier, youth services manager for the Kirkwood Public Library. Additionally, there have been nearly 100 participants at multiple events.
The library’s recurring youth programming for the summer includes Wacky Wednesdays, Summer Storytime on the Lawn, Books for Babies, Summer Science, Reading Buddies and improv classes.
Wacky Wednesdays are held at the Kirkwood Park Amphitheater and feature a local children’s performer. Babaloo is scheduled for July 20, and Celia and Friends will perform on July 27. The events are an opportunity for children to sing, dance and be silly.
The other events are held at the library. The Summer Science sessions include age-appropriate experiments that anyone can do regardless of scientific knowledge. Reading Buddies pairs a child in grades one through four with a Big Buddy, who serves as a reading mentor during one-on-one sessions for six weeks. Kids’ improv classes will be held Tuesday evenings through the end of July. Children can learn about acting, theater, using props and wearing costumes.
Programs specifically for teens include the Creative Writing Club, Anime Club and Kids on Brooms, which is a role playing game centered around being a wizard/witch. Teenagers and older kids in sixth through twelfth grade can volunteer in the Reading Buddies program, where they can earn service hours by being a reading mentor, or Big Buddy, to a child.
Several programs are continued into early fall. The full schedule of events can be found at kirkwoodpubliclibrary.org.
Kate McCracken is a journalism student at Webster University and is an intern for the Webster-Kirkwood Times.