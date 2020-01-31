The level of participation so far in the Webster Groves School District’s effort to seek public input in drawing new lines for the district’s future elementary school suggests that for parents, it is definitely “a big deal.”
A website survey that attempts to gauge the public’s opinion of five “scenarios” for mapping out where kindergarteners through fifth graders will attend classes in the near future has already shattered expectations.
“So far, we’ve had over 1,400 responses. That’s a lot,” said Superintendent John Simpson.
Simpson, along with school board members and representatives from Cooperative Strategies — the firm that has drafted a plan for the elementary redistricting — hosted six open house information sessions last Tuesday and Wednesday. The survey may be accessed through Feb. 9.
The redistricting draft plan that shows five scenarios, any or none of which may be adopted, can be viewed on the district website. It is color-coded to show the existing six elementary school territories and what the district map could look like as Givens Elementary becomes the focus of the district’s efforts to alleviate space constraints.
Those constraints were central to the district’s successful 2018 referendum that will make Hixson School a sixth grade hub while greatly expanding Givens’ enrollment as an elementary school.
“And we may do something that is a combination of these or other ideas. The process is ongoing,” Simpson said.
According to the 34-page draft:
• Scenario One minimizes the distance that students will need to travel to school. Benefits are that the fewest number of students will have to travel more than one mile, attendance boundaries are contiguous and boundaries encompass the majority of North Webster. The challenge is that it will create the greatest socio-economic disparity, as measured by participation in the federal free- and reduced-lunch program.
• Scenario Two also minimizes the distance students will need to travel, but also considers balancing socio-economic factors. Benefits are that the second-fewest number of students will have to travel more than one mile, attendance boundaries are contiguous and the need for students to cross Brentwood Boulevard would be eliminated. The challenge is that it would create the second-largest socio-economic disparity.
• Scenario Three balances socio-economic factors to the extent that there is some tradeoff in reducing travel distances. The benefit is that it strikes the best socio-economic balance among all schools. Challenges included moderate population of students would have to travel more than one mile to school, the attendance district is divided into two detached zones and it continues to split North Webster.
• Scenario Four also moderately balances socio-economics with travel-distance tradeoffs. Benefits are that it strikes the second-best socio-economic balance and is fully contiguous. The challenges are that it would require the largest number of students traveling farther than one mile to school, that a portion of North Webster would continue to attend Avery Schools and some students would have to continue to cross Brentwood Boulevard.
• Scenario Five would pull areas in from other, current schools, with the majority of moves only into Givens. The benefit is that the boundary would encompass the majority of North Webster and minimize the number of families impacted. The challenges are that it would create six, detached attendance zones for Givens and a moderate number of students would have to travel more than one mile.
“We’ve heard a lot about Brentwood being a difficult road for kids to cross,” said Scott Leopold, partner at Cooperative Strategies. “Overall, options one and two focus on the idea of ‘neighborhood’ schools. Three, four and five contemplate different ways of creating diversity.”
Simpson said Scenario Two has probably generated the most discussion, but “I wouldn’t want to say any of them has emerged as a favorite, and if there were, I wouldn’t want to skew the process.”
“The school district is obviously going through a pretty big process to come up with a plan that works for families and also for the district’s priorities,” said Catherine Moriarity, one of dozens of parents who attended the open house info sessions at the Webster Groves District Service Center on Brentwood Boulevard.
“My concerns are that I have a current fifth grader, a third grader and also a three-year-old, so I don’t know where the process is going to have her starting kindergarten,” Moriarity said.
“I wanted to come to the meeting because I don’t know a whole lot about what’s being proposed,” said Maria Faul. “My son is in fifth grade and I have a daughter who will be in kindergarten in two years. It won’t impact me, but I have friends who may be impacted.”