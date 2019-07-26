Area residents along the Meramec River are taking an interest in proposed MSD rate hikes. That’s because the hikes would pay for the shutdown of the Fenton sewage treatment plant, which has a history of contaminating the river.
The shutdown of the plant also would please many residents and businesses in Olde Towne Fenton. That’s because a breeze out of the south can sometimes bring an unpleasant odor that wafts over the area from the sewage plant.
Of course, some residents of Fenton and elsewhere are suffering utility “rate hike fatigue,” and have little interest in seeing increases in their rates. However, MSD needs more funds to meet a 2011 federal settlement requiring the utility to address sewer overflow problems and antiquated infrastructure issues.
MSD hopes to raise about $1.6 billion to be spread out over four years to cover capital improvements. That would include shutting down the Fenton plant and rerouting wastewater with pump stations to a plant located where the Meramec River empties into the Mississippi River.
The Fenton project is one of more than 300 projects aimed at reducing overflows and backups. Those projects include building 60 miles of new wastewater sewers and inspecting 64,000 manhole covers for possible replacement.
Rate changes would apply to the four-year period from July 1, 2020, to June 30, 2024. The shutdown of the Fenton plant would be completed in 2024.
This past Wednesday, the MSD Rate Commission held its final public hearing in St. Louis on a pair of funding options. One would fund the projects with $500 million in additional bond financing, which would make needed sewer rate increases “more manageable” for consumers.
MSD Public Affairs Manager Sean Hadley said that under the district’s bond financing plan, a single-family household with typical water usage would see monthly bills steadily rise from $55.57 to $63.36 over the four-year period.
However, if MSD customers seem opposed to the bond financing option, the utility would have steeper rate hikes with the same $55.57 monthly bill growing to $86.29 in the 2024 fiscal year.
“The MSD Rate Commission has been gathering public input and will make a recommendation in the next few months on the best option for ratepayers,” said Hadley. “But it will be up to the voters on whether to approve the finalized request.”
A vote on the MSD funding request could take place in the spring of 2020. Hadley emphasized this is entirely different from the utility’s proposal to address stormwater and erosion projects, a plan that was rejected by voters this past April.
John Coffman, a Webster Groves resident who has been attending the public meetings, said the MSD Rate Commission proposals under study now are “a bit disingenuous.”
“They are saying: ‘Here’s what we’ll do. We’d like to issue bonds and give you small rate increases. But, if you don’t agree with that, we’re going to hit you with giant rate increases.’ So, it’s not like they are presenting a real choice,” said Coffman, an attorney and utilities expert with the Consumers Council of Missouri.
“Don’t get me wrong, MSD really does have some infrastructure needs,” said Coffman. “I think the bonds are the way to go. I suspect that is what will end up on the ballot,” Coffman added.
According to Coffman, Consumers Council of Missouri is advising the public to question the size of the increases as well as “the false choice” they are being presented with.
“Regardless of how the work gets funded, the Fenton plant is on a timetable to close,” said Hadley. “It has served its purpose, and it has had problems recently with the Meramec River flooding events.”
In the flooding of late 2015 and 2016, the sewage plant had to be shut down and there were wastewater discharges into the Meramec River. Recreational use by Kirkwood and Fenton residents, and by those farther downstream, was discouraged with warning signs posted about the discharges.