The Webster Groves City Council on Nov. 2 held its final public hearing regarding a zoning change request for the controversial Douglass Hill project.
Public hearings on the request, which would consolidate multiple zoning designations in the development area to a single planned commercial use, have been ongoing since June, when the city’s plan commission took up the zoning request.
Tuesday’s meeting allowed for further public comment on the hotly-debated retail and housing development targeting 15 acres north of the Old Webster shopping area.
About a dozen people spoke Tuesday, all opposed to the project. Larry Chapman of SG Collaborative was given three minutes to respond.
“It’s really interesting how people started attacking us on this thing,” Chapman said, explaining that SG was invited by the city to respond to a request for proposal. Of 20 developers the city reached out to, only one other responded with a proposal for apartments, Chapman said.
Despite public comment that has been overwhelmingly against the project, Chapman noted that there are those who see the benefits of Douglass Hill, naming the Old Webster Business District and the Webster Groves-Rock Hill-Shrewsbury Chamber of Commerce as supporters.
Chapman was jeered by those in attendance when he brought up the success of the River Walk in San Antonio, Texas.
“This has gotten a little out of hand,” he countered, as the mayor called for order.
Comments from citizens, many of whom live within close vicinity to the proposed project, were similar to those brought up at public hearings dating back to June. Speakers predicted increased flooding from the development, which would be built, in part, in a flood zone. They were also concerned about the negative impacts on wildlife along
Shady Creek, as well as increased traffic and displacing existing businesses within the development area.
A common concern was the size and density of the project. Up to eight seven-story buildings and 700 multi-housing units — too large, too dense, several speakers said.
Carol Hudson lives on Oak Street, three houses away from the development site. She described the proposal on the table as “unhealthy” in so many ways, checking “no” in every category. She said the development proposal has served only to divide the community.
“All I hear is anger and frustration,” she said. “This is not where I want to raise my daughter.”
Toni Hunt, a member of the city’s plan commission, said she was speaking as a concerned resident in opposing the project. She said the intent was for a development that would enhance the Old Webster business area, but fears that Douglass Hill will “overtake and overwhelm” Old Webster.
The Webster Groves City Council expects to receive the recommendation of the Webster Groves Tax Increment Financing Commission at its Nov. 16 meeting. The public hearing of the TIF Commission was held Oct. 27.
Webster Groves Mayor Gerry Welch on Tuesday made clear that she would like to see the zoning change request acted on before the end of the year.