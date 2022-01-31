The letter, “Time To Stop The Assaults on Public Education,” ignores the fact that public education no longer teaches solely the basics to prepare children and youth for equal opportunities and productive adult lives. It has morphed into areas generally the responsibility of parents and their religious or non-religious choices.
When it comes to history, genuine, unbiased history should be taught, i.e., the good, the bad and the ugly. But it must be done fairly and impartially — not race-based. Both good and evil have been committed by individuals of all races. Take slavery alone — slave owners were white, Black and Native American, and represented different faith groups. The former is taught and the latter is omitted. That is inaccurate history.
Historically, individuals do not represent entire races; otherwise, all races would be guilty of what evil some in one’s race did or praiseworthy for what good some did. Group identity taking place represents false guilt and shame that does not belong to innocent parties. In every race, both oppressed and oppressors existed and exist today.
Certain ideologies and theories have been allowed access in public education as well as in some private schools, and these could also be termed “assaults on civil unity and wellbeing.” In other words, public education may be assaulting the public.
Public education has been declining in academic achievement by focusing on issues that rob basic education. Too many students in college require remedial reading. That should not be.
Emphasis should be on basic education preparing students for productive adult lives with skills that promote earning power. Any other focus should also be to foster civil and national unity undergirded with respect for and toward all people.
Helen Louise Herndon
Kirkwood