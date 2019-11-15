Congratulations to coaches Wayne Baldwin and Gina Woodard for yet another successful cross country season at Kirkwood High School. Both the boys and girls varsity teams qualified to compete at state this year, which is a testament to the dedication and passion these kids, and their coaches, have for this great sport.
The boys team stood proudly on the podium to earn a medal for the first time since 1972. And what a team effort it was. To have all seven on the team running sub 17-minute races all year long is really a remarkable achievement in high school cross country. Their fourth place finish at state was truly a team effort with the places from all seven runners contributing toward their two point win over the fifth place team.
The girls team progressed with every race this season and went into the state meet with a good chance to earn a medal. Even though they fell short, they all ran strong and determined races and made all Kirkwood parents proud.
We also commend the organizers of this first-time state meet at Columbia. What a job they did to host the thousands of fans who came to support their teams.
As grandparents of Kirkwood High cross country runners, we are proud of the way Kirkwood High coaches and competes. And the best is yet to come — this young team is already looking forward to next season.
Kirkwood