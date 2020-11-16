Dear Rep. Deb Lavender,
Thank you for serving the 90th State Representative District now and for the past six years. During that time, thank you for fighting to protect children’s and women’s health care while maintaining your ethical standards as a model legislator. The lies alleged against you in the recent 15th Senate District race are more about your opponent’s dishonesty than any measure of truth about you.
On behalf of the hundreds of volunteers/donors who joined your campaign over the past 18 months, we are proud of your legacy as a distinguished public servant.
Dan & Anita Sullivan
Kirkwood