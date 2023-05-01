Art as self expression takes on a whole new meaning with Proud Art STL, a new creative group for LGBT+ teens and their allies. Started by Des Peres resident Peggy Rhodes and her family, the group meets monthly at the Shrewsbury City Center.
“This all started with my kid Ross, their cousin, and my sister-in-law. We were on summer vacation together and we started talking about the lack of activities available in our community for LGBT teens,” said Rhodes. “The kids were both really into art, so we found a group of people to help us form a board and create our own group.
“We sent out a survey to gauge interest,” continued Rhodes. “It was meant for kids, but soon, all these artists and teachers got in touch with us and helped us get the word out.”
Since its first meeting in January, the group has hosted numerous local artists presenting interactive workshops in printmaking, watercolor, sculpture, collage and more. And while the artistic activities are exciting, according to Rhodes, Proud Art STL is about so much more.
“Our goal has always been creating, whether that be creating art or community,” she said. “It’s always been my hope that my kiddo would find their people. This is a way for teens to build that community and feel comfortable.”
Ross Rhodes, a freshman at Grand Center Arts Academy, encourages both serious artists and those seeking new friends to attend.
“There’s one kid I know who hasn’t done a serious piece of art in all the time he’s been here, but he’s had fun. We had someone cut off a piece of their hair for a collage. All the kids here are so cool and awesome,” said Ross Rhodes. “The goal is to help people meet others and not feel so isolated. And if you’re not feeling so much socialization, you can just do your art and chill.”
While most Proud Art STL meetings involve creating artwork, the group has recently expanded to include other activities. Last Friday, for example, was pizza and games night. On Saturday, May 13, the group will host an “Out Of This World” space-themed Proud Art Prom in the Shrewsbury City Center’s multi-purpose room. In June, members will take a field trip downtown for the annual St. Louis pride parade.
Axel Blicharz, who attends Nipher Middle School, learned about Proud Art STL through a school counselor. Though they were nervous before their first meeting, Blicharz said they’ve since become more confident thanks to the group’s safe and comfortable environment.
“Art is a really good way to express yourself without having to speak. It can connect people without the verbal communication that a lot of people struggle with,” said Blicharz. “Even if you don’t like socializing much you can do your own thing. And if you don’t do a lot of art, we would still accept you.
“This is about showing who you are, but never feeling pressured to do anything,” Blicharz continued. “I know social situations can feel uncomfortable, but keep an open mind and you’ll find your best friends here.”
Proud Art STL is open to all local LGBT+ middle and high schoolers and allies. All sessions are pay-what-you-want. Parents must register their teens for sessions in advance. To register or learn more, visit proudartstl.org.
Upcoming Events:
• Friday, May 5: Make decorations for Proud Art Prom
• Saturday, May 13: Proud Art Prom
• Friday, May 19: Mandelas with Byron Rogers
• Friday, June 2: Make giveaway items for Proud Art STL’s Pridefest booth
• Friday, June 16: Street art with Phers Icr Att
• Sunday, June 25: Attend Pride Parade (guardians required)