Across the country, COVID-19 has created a crisis for nursing homes and assisted living residents and staff, with more than 27,000 estimated COVID-related deaths for the U.S. being traced back to nursing homes. As a reliant caregiver for my husband, a resident in a long term care facility, I’m intimately aware that those with dementia are particularly susceptible to COVID-19 due to their general older age, significantly increased likelihood of having coexisting chronic conditions, and their likely impaired ability to communicate and wash hands.
Now, add the community nature of care facilities and the susceptibility and isolation escalate as family members can only visit through outside windows, if that option is even available.
The Alzheimer’s Association is sounding the alarm and has released important guidance urging policymakers to improve the response to COVID-19 in long-term care settings, addressing the current lack of transparency, inability to access necessary testing, inaccurate reporting and more.
Our nation has fallen short to include protecting this vulnerable population and the people caring for them. Adopting these guidelines for testing, reporting, surge activation, access to PPE, and other necessary support must be accomplished immediately. I call on our congressional representatives to ensure that the same necessary response and resources seen for hospitals and acute care settings be extended to our long-term care facilities.
Laura Moore
St. Louis