As a 66-year-old man who is on Medicare Advantage, I want to make sure the program is protected and continues to be strengthened for seniors like me who rely on it every day for our health care needs.
Despite its growing enrollment numbers and satisfaction rates, there have been talks about making cuts to Medicare Advantage. This will adversely impact nearly 30 million Americans, including over 550,000 Missourians, and put our health and well-being at risk.
I have been a proud participant of the program since I retired and can attest to the high-quality access to care. I struggle with hearing loss and many day-to-day actions have become increasingly difficult, like enjoying dinner my with friends or simply talking on the phone. Medicare Advantage has helped me cover the cost of hearing aids and exams.
Significant changes to Medicare Advantage would undermine the ability of seniors like me and people with disabilities to utilize the services we need to stay healthy. Congress must act to preserve the budget and secure stable, longterm funding for this impactful program.
I thank the bipartisan group of senators who recently expressed their support for Medicare Advantage, and I encourage our elected officials to continue to stand up for this program at a time when we need it the most.
Steven Meyer
Kirkwood