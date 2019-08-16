I am in mourning. I recently sold my small Kirkwood house which was situated on a lovely large wooded lot. I expected the buyer to tear down the house and put up a McMansion. But last week I drove by to find the house being renovated and almost all of the beautiful trees were gone. Walnut, oak, mimosa, all gone. My lovely lot was barren. Trees that had been there for over 50 years were destroyed in minutes.
There was a magnificent Japanese ginkgo tree that radiated sunshine in the autumn with its yellow fan-like leaves. As well as being beautiful, this tree had shaded and cooled my house. It is gone and Mother Nature and I mourn its loss.
Why don’t we appreciate and protect natural beauty? In Los Altos, California, where one of my sons lives, any tree over 12 inches in diameter cannot be taken down without approval of a planning commission. Perhaps Kirkwood should adopt this practice if it is to remain the Green Tree City.
University City