Nancy Luetzow hit a home run with her letter: “Senators must take impeachment trial to heart”(Jan. 10). I would add: I’m a retired engineer with a precious wife, two precious children and four precious grandchildren. I have trouble understanding how people can vote for a man for president who puts their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s futures in jeopardy by ignoring climate change (global warming) and by encouraging the burning of fossil fuels.
He is also destroying government regulations which protect our clean air and clean water and safe food. He also wants to open for destructive development great beautiful pristine government lands and parks.
The safety and environmental well-being of our future generations depend on what we do today!
Kirkwood