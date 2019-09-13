I just read the article about Glendale possibly changing its solicitation ordinance. I called police about a very aggressive solicitor. I have a protective dog so I went out to meet the solicitor to instruct him to move on. I told him I had no interest in his product but he persisted, and even after being asked to leave my property, he wouldn’t. He told me he had a permit and had every right to be there.
Meanwhile, my dog is going nuts and can’t wait to get outside. Of course I did not let him. The solicitor went as far as taking pictures of my home and myself in my own driveway before the police came. Our police do a great job of taking care of Glendale citizens but they can’t overstep ordinances. Please put some teeth in this ordinance to protect citizens from the kind of harassment I was was forced to endure.
Glendale