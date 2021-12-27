If you knew that your child’s favorite teacher or playmate was immune compromised or had a chronic illness, would you be willing to have your child sacrifice some comfort so that their teacher or friend could stay at school safely?
If you have a friend who is trying desperately to not get sick for various reasons (they have a job with no paid time off, a vulnerable family member at home, no one to take care of their kids if they get sick, insufficient health insurance and cannot afford treatment, etc), would you be willing to help them out by being careful around them?
I think most of you know someone at our schools that fit one of these categories and the Kirkwood School District (with a few exceptions) recently decided not to protect those that are most vulnerable to COVID in our community. Will you consider joining me in providing this protection ourselves by masking by choice?
If you are unable to have your child continue masking, will you at least consider talking to your children about why some children and teachers still need to and model being supportive of their peers? Adults who laugh emoji others’ fears on social media lead to children bullying children who are doing what they need to do to keep people they love or themselves safe.
Can we all agree that our children deserve to go to school without having their very real challenges and fears laughed at? Can you teach your child that if they are unmasking and their friend is masking, to give them some space to keep them safe?
During this season of giving and hope, can we come together as a community to show up for and protect our children and the most vulnerable in our communities?
Laura Eads
Kirkwood