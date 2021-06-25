St. Louis County Executive Sam Page urges residents to protect themselves against the Delta variant of COVID-19. This strain of the virus is spreading rapidly across southwestern Missouri, where infection rates are rising faster than anywhere else in the nation.
Free vaccines are available at locations throughout the county. The public is invited to a vaccine event hosted by Centene at 2900 Pershall Road, Saturday, June 26, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Receive a free vaccine while enjoying a performance from Kennedy Holmes, a St. Louis County singer who appeared on The Voice.
For all the times and locations of county vaccination clinics, visit stlcorona.com and click on “Vaccine events.”