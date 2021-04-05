I write to share my opposition to Webster Groves Prop 1 — a proposal for a 1.5% use tax on online purchases totaling more than $2,000 from vendors outside of Missouri.
We are told that this use tax will “level the playing field” between out-of-state, online vendors and brick-and-mortar establishments in Webster Groves. In reality though, local businesses who rely on online purchases for supplies, materials and inventory are far more likely to meet the $2,000 threshold than Webster Groves residents who occasionally shop online.
For background, Webster Groves collects a fire sales tax, a public safety sales tax, a police and fire pension tax, a park improvement tax, a street improvement tax, a capital improvement sales tax, a storm water improvement tax, a sanitary sewer lateral repair fee, an Old Webster tax assessment, an Old Orchard tax assessment, and a Crossroads district property tax.
I have no opposition to taxes that address critical needs in our community. However, this publication suggested last week that the revenue from this tax will fund “priorities to be determined by the city council.” This vague explanation suggests that there is no specific need for this new revenue stream.
In total, the city of Webster Groves collected $24.5 million in revenue in 2019, which is an increase of $2 million from fiscal year 2017. Absent a specific need for this revenue stream, Webster Groves voters should reject new, unnecessary taxes and vote “No” on Prop 1 on April 6.
Brecht Mulvihill
Webster Groves