I’m voting “No” on the April 6 use tax proposal in Webster Groves for the following reasons.
First, the list of taxable items is vague. The city’s FAQ states taxes will be collected on purchases of big-ticket equipment and furnishings such as computers, furniture, supplies and more. Not defining “big-ticket equipment,” including “such as” and “more” leaves a lot of room for adding additional taxable items down the road.
Second, what disadvantage to local businesses? I can’t buy “big-ticket items” like computers, lumber, furniture (except at that cool resale shop on Marshall). Further, local business owners who can’t buy certain supplies/equipment for their stores in Webster Groves or St. Louis,and can only order them online would now be taxed. That’s not leveling the playing field.
Third, funds collected are proposed to be used for funding for maintenance/essential services, additional services or priority items or special projects determined by the council. Which is it? Taxation without specification? No thanks.
Fourth, the fact that other cities have adopted a use tax is not a reason for us to do the same. Webster Groves likes to think of itself as unique — no “big box stores,” “equitable development,” “no cookie-cutter homes.” How about adding “no use tax” to that list? Webster residents for the most part have fared pretty well during the pandemic. But prices are rising and inflation is likely around the corner. More taxes? Council and mayor, I think you can do better.
Bob Bickford
Webster Groves