The Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce recommends a “Yes” vote on Webster Groves’ Prop 1 and Rock Hill’s Prop U, the use tax in both municipalities.
Once upon a time, before the internet, everyone had to walk into a brick-and-mortar store to make purchases, and the resulting sales tax helped to fund government services such as fire and police protection, and more.
Enter the internet and the out-of-state merchants who are not contributing to our local services. To even the playing field, please vote “Yes” on Prop 1 in Webster Groves and “Yes” on Prop U in Rock Hill and bring back those funds the internet took away. Over 200 cities in Missouri have already approved a use tax. It is time. Please vote “Yes” on these propositions.
Rebecca Now, Executive Director
Webster Groves/Shrewsbury/
Rock Hill Area Chamber of Commerce