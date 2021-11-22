As I sat waiting for a train to pass on North Gore, it occurred to me that a pedestrian, bike and golf cart friendly bridge over the train tracks would eliminate the need for anyone waiting for a train to pass. By making non-car access easily and always available it could decrease our need for cars and encourage a more sustainable person-centered community.
This would be a great additional requirement to the environmentally friendly density that would be the Douglass Hill development. And, while we are waiting for the overpass, how ’bout we add bike lanes to West Lockwood from South Rock Hill to South Berry.
Matthew Hile
Webster Groves