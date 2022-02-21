A medical marijuana dispensary being considered in Des Peres is drawing controversy from nearby business owners.
The Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission recently heard from company Root 66 regarding a request for a conditional use permit for a medical marijuana dispensary at 12095 Manchester Road. The space is currently occupied by Paperdolls Women’s Clothing Boutique, which will close in May.
At its Feb. 9 meeting, the zoning commission voted to form a subcommittee to define the conditions. Petitioners from Root 66 were on hand to share their proposal, which would be the company’s fourth St. Louis-area storefront.
Root 66 in Des Peres would dispense medical marijuana products sold in child-resistant packaging. Shoppers would require a Missouri medical marijuana card to enter the store. Regulations require opaque packaging with obvious labels and nothing that might look appealing to a child, such as cartoons or pictures of fruit.
The facility would have a multi-layered security approach like the other Root 66 locations, with 24-hour security surveillance along with bulletproof glass entrance and exit vestibules. All products would be moved into a bank vault overnight and all cash would be removed from the premises via an armored truck each night.
The over-the-top security has yet to be tested at other Root 66 storefronts, according to Chief Operating Officer Joe Delia.
“It’s virtually impossible to break into one of our dispensaries and leave with any product,” he said. “Our demographic customers are between 40 and 60 years of age, and average seven minutes in the store per visit.”
Delia added that despite a perception that marijuana dispensaries lead to more crime, a 2019 study commissioned by the Department of Justice in Washington and Colorado demonstrated no rise in crime after legalization of marijuana.
“A Very Large Concern”
Although there are no other dispensaries in Des Peres, the city developed guidelines for medical marijuana facilities in 2019 following the substance becoming legal in the state of Missouri. One of Des Peres’ guidelines states that dispensaries must be located at least 1,000 feet away from any schools, day care centers or churches.
While Root 66 meets the buffer space requirement, Nina Makalintal — owner of Mathnasium, a for-profit tutoring center located at 12065 Manchester Road — argued during the meeting that her clients might not appreciate a marijuana facility nearby.
“I know my parents well enough — safety is always their biggest concern when they drop their kids off,” she said. “I am also sensitive to the fact that we came in there thinking it was going to be a family-friendly place.”
Though zoning does not recognize Mathnasium as a school, Makalintal argued that her tutoring center should be considered as such, as students are educated there and she employs qualified teachers.
Makalintal wasn’t the only one to express concerns at last week’s meeting. Meghan Lamping of the law firm Carmody MacDonald spoke on behalf of Briann Realty LP, which owns the shopping center adjacent on two sides of the proposed dispensary.
Before the meeting, Lamping emailed a 71-page letter to the Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission detailing why she believes the dispensary would be detrimental to the shopping center, a 37,000-square-foot property with multiple commercial and retail tenants, including Mathnasium.
“We have a very large concern about Root 66 locating here because of the type of business it is,” said Lamping. “What we have here is alarming. We need bulletproof glass, we need a full-time security guard, we need an armored car and surveillance everywhere. I think this is an incredibly inappropriate location for this. There are a lot of tenants here who are very, very nervous.”
In addition to possibly changing the “family-friendly” environment of the shopping center and scaring off business from current tenants, Lamping said her client fears the parking lot would be “overburdened” by dispensary clients.
Root 66 President Dan Welsh fired back, arguing that Lamping’s concerns were largely based on assumptions and “Miss Lamping’s personal opinions.” Extra security, he said, should be seen as a positive and does not necessarily mean that it will be tested. He said there have been no issues with parking or idling at any of Root 66’s other locations.
He added that as someone who grew up in the area, he understands the character of the neighborhood and believes Root 66 will be a boon rather than a disruption.
“I would encourage you to consider the fact that Root 66 is a pharmacy,” Welsh said. “We want to be the group who gives relief to folks who have PTSD, folks battling migraine headaches, battling chronic pain or glaucoma. We want to be that local pharmacy of medicinal products who can help.”
Discussion Continues
The Des Peres Planning and Zoning Commission ultimately voted to send the matter to a subcommittee to define the conditions of the conditional use permit. The subcommittee met on Tuesday, Feb. 15.
At the top of that meeting, Des Peres Police Chief Eric Hall said he had consulted 10 nearby police departments in cities with medical marijuana facilities, as well as in Cape Girardeau, where numerous such facilities exist. Hall said none of those he consulted indicated the facilities created any burden on the police department.
Chris and Kyle West, who own the building currently occupied by Paperdolls, also spoke. The two noted that Paperdolls was already planning to move out before they were approached by Root 66.
“Our broker started quietly marketing the space in October, and three dispensaries reached out from November to December,” said Chris West. “Of those three, Root 66 was the most subtle in appearance. It was the closest to what we had in mind for this building.”
The subcommittee requested swatches from Root 66 for the exact colors intended for the storefront, clearly-marked parking signs and some aesthetic revisions. Root 66 will present the updates at a future subcommittee meeting with a date to be determined.
Lamping, of Carmody MacDonald law firm, said she intends to formally contest the definition of a school, which would trigger a board of adjustments hearing. The earliest date for that hearing would be Wednesday, March 23.
When a consensus is reached, the subcommittee’s recommended conditions will move to the full planning and zoning commission, which will make its own recommendation to the Des Peres Board of Aldermen for final approval or denial.