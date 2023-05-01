Kirkwood residents last week aired concerns about a proposed marijuana facility planned for the former site of National Tire & Battery.
New Growth Horizons, a comprehensive marijuana dispensary, is proposed for 10855 Manchester Road. The Kirkwood City Council heard the plans during a public hearing on Thursday, April 20.
The proposal includes removing two of the site’s three existing service bays, formerly used for servicing vehicles. The third bay will be converted into a drive-through pickup area for pre-ordered items only. The overhead door of the service bay will close while customers are picking up orders. No speakers will be installed outside of the building.
A portion of the existing building will also be removed. Sight-proof and sound-mitigating fencing will be installed along the north and west property lines.
New Growth Horizon’s proposed hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. Products cannot be consumed on site and customers must show identification before being allowed on the premises.
Director of Security and Compliance Dave Bonenberger said the building will be extremely secure with on-site security officers during business hours, and security cameras providing surveillance at all hours. All merchandise will be locked in a secured vault during non-business hours.
Kirkwood City Council Member Liz Gibbons asked if the security indicated the building will be a target for criminal activity. Bonenberger said the over-the-top security is a preventative measure.
“Should the citizens be concerned or scared? Not any more so than if it were a bank or a pharmacy,” he said.
“Make A Better Choice”
During public comments, Kirkwood residents shared their worries about the proposed dispensary.
Megan Scharr, who lives on Avery Drive near the proposed site of New Growth Horizons, said she and several other neighbors have concerns about increased traffic.
“We have a bus stop that’s a block away. I have two elementary school boys who frequently walk up and down the street, and there are some areas that don’t even have a sidewalk. There’s also already a lot of traffic that cuts through our neighborhood to avoid the Lindbergh/Manchester intersection,” said Scharr. “We feel this business will create more overturn of traffic than the one previously in this location, and adding a drive-thru will make it that much worse.
“I’m not sure if I feel better or worse that there will be armed professionals constantly existing at a location where our middle schoolers will walk by to get to and from school every day, or that this is a business where the public feel weapons and bullet-proof glass is necessary next to our homes,” Scharr continued.
Ed Pfeiffer, a resident of nearby Doorack Lane, lives directly behind the proposed development. In addition to concerns with lighting and property screening, he agreed that New Growth Horizons will make traffic worse on an already congested street.
Rebecca Donaldson noted the proximity of the site to a church, a Montessori school, North Kirkwood Middle School and a municipal park.
“A comprehensive marijuana facility and drive-thru is not a family-friendly, community-edifying business. Please consider the human costs of inviting this business to our community and make a better choice for the city of Kirkwood,” Donaldson said.
Kirkwood City Attorney John Hessel reminded residents that the council does not have the authority to block marijuana-related projects — only regulate them.
“Amendment 3 does provide very limited regulations a city can adopt with respect to the sale and subsequent use of recreational marijuana. The city council adopted the most rigorous regulations on use we could have,” said Hessel. “I know this can be an emotional issue. I know people are opposed to the fact that recreational marijuana can be sold. But that was passed by the voters. We can’t change that.”
The project will face a first reading during the regular Kirkwood City Council meeting on Thursday, May 4.