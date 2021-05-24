The Webster Groves City Council on May 18 set a public hearing date of June 1 for the city’s fiscal year 2022 proposed budget. The new budget year begins on July 1.
The meeting is set for 7:30 p.m., both in person and on the virtual Zoom format. A vote is set to take place that night on the budget.
In the introduction to the budget document, City Manager Marie Peoples states that with projected expenditures of roughly $29.6 million outpacing projected revenues estimated at $24.3 million, “this year’s budget proposal is not ideal.”
“The previous budget year was the beginning of the global health pandemic and saw decreased revenues, resulting in an unbalanced budget being adopted in FY 2020-2021,” she wrote. “The healthy reserves served as a budgetary stopgap the previous year and will continue to do so this fiscal year.”
Peoples said the negative impacts from COVID-19 on the city included the recreation complex being closed for a part of 2020, and later operating only at 50% capacity. The city’s aquatic center was closed for the entire 2020 pool season, which “had a dramatic impact on revenue generation.”
“An aging city hall building has added additional expenses along with increased costs for employee health coverage,” Peoples stated.
Though revenues and expenditures are not balanced in the budget proposal, Peoples said the city should expect to have roughly $8.5 million in reserved general revenues.
The city expects to receive an estimated $4.2 million in federal American Rescue Plan funding, which is not reflected in the proposed budget because it has not yet been received.
It’s anticipated that at least 50% of that funding — or $2.1 million — will be received within the coming fiscal year, according to Peoples.
“Without the inclusion of the American Rescue Plan funding, the proposed budget projects a shortfall of $2,195,455 in the general fund,” she said.
She said despite the pandemic, the city has been fortunate to maintain healthy property values, sales and other revenue sources.
“The resiliency of the community is evidenced by the fact that very few businesses in Webster Groves have closed during the pandemic, and the construction and building activity boom have continued,” Peoples stated.
During the previous budget year, the city initiated cuts in reaction to the pandemic. While those cuts were timely and needed, Peoples said they are not sustainable. Cuts were made to training, travel, materials and equipment needed to continue to repair, maintain and upgrade the city’s infrastructure and support services.
Some highlights of the proposed budget, presented to the council on May 18 by recently-hired Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance and Administration Eric Peterson, include drawing $155,000 out of fund reserves to add city building security measures such as locks, keycards and cameras.
Plans were to use reserve monies to pay for $305,000 for improvements to Ivory Crockett Park. The council asked for that item be changed, with only $125,000 to be spent in the coming fiscal year. The council is calling for community engagement in planning future improvements at the park.
Historically, the city has given full- and part-time employees a 2% cost of living increase on July 1, and another 1.5% average performance pay increase to full-time employees on Jan. 1. The council decided on May 18 to give only the 2% cost of living increase. Eliminating the 1.5% increase will save the city roughly $120,000 in the coming fiscal year, Peterson said.
Peterson warned that a growing personnel cost is outpacing the city’s revenues. Between fiscal year 2018 and the coming fiscal year, personnel costs have grown by $1.9 million. Peterson said the growth “is not sustainable,” with revenue growing by only $547,000 during that same time period.
Some city officials were concerned about eliminating the 1.5% pay increase and the affect it may have on employees.
Mayor Gerry Welch said some pay increase, though small, “will be important to staff morale.”
Councilwoman Laura Arnold said that while the city kept both the cost of living increase and the performance pay increase for the previous fiscal year, the city doesn’t have the capacity to do that again.
“If we did so, we’d never get out of the cycle we’re in,” she said.
Some residents have said they’re concerned that the city’s reserve fund balance could fall below 50% of city expenses. City policy has been to maintain the reserves at no less than 50% of operating fund expenses for any fiscal year.
Peterson said any dip in reserves below the 50% level would call for the city to identify a plan to bring that level back to 50% — but it doesn’t give a timetable to do so.
“In this budget, the reserve balance will remain above 50% of expenses. The only change will be about $2.1 million, representing the need to deal with the deficit,” Peterson said.