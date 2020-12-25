The Kirkwood City Council entertained a hearing on Thursday, Dec. 17, for a special use permit and site plan for a new Starbucks Coffee location at 300 S. Kirkwood Road.
The roughly 2,200-square-foot structure would be built on a half-acre lot at the corner of Monroe Avenue and Kirkwood Road, and would include outdoor seating, 26 parking spaces and a drive-thru lane.
The site plan includes several modification requests from city code. Restaurants with drive-thrus are required to be built on one-acre lots; the proposed site is .52 acres. The drive-thru lane, which wraps around the building on three sides, is required to be 160 feet long; the proposed lane is 115 feet.
The building is set back about 42 feet from Kirkwood Road and 19 feet from Monroe Avenue. According to city code, buildings are required to occupy a certain amount of street frontage — in this case, 90% on both streets — but the proposed Starbucks is set back too far to meet the requirements. The queue lane also comes within four feet of the building’s property line; the city requires 10 feet for parking setback.
According to Kirkwood City Planner Jonathan Raiche, the planning and zoning commission received a summary from the applicant regarding a traffic study based on queuing concerns. The average queue for similar Starbucks locations was four to five cars; the maximum observed was seven or eight. A diagram presented to the council demonstrated that seven cars could reasonably queue in the drive-thru line before spilling out onto Kirkwood Road. Any additional cars would be required to go around and queue from the Monroe side, which would allow up to 12 total cars without disrupting traffic.
CBB Transportation Engineer Brian Rensing presented his traffic study findings, stating the new Starbucks would have “minimal impact on current operating conditions” and does not call for any major road projects. He added that the average queue of three other area Starbucks locations was four vehicles. The max observed was eight vehicles.
Raiche said that Starbucks locations typically have three parking spots dedicated to mobile orders. The planning and zoning commission suggested possibly adding more to offset queuing.
Raiche outlined several concerns regarding the proposed plan, namely that even a small queue would begin to block some of the parking area due to the short setback from the property line. He added that the queuing system has a very small margin of error and will likely not work as smoothly as outlined in the diagram.
The planning and zoning commission previously voted 5-3 to approve the plan with certain modifications. The revised plan includes a right-in, right-out access to Kirkwood Road, an extension of a left-turn lane onto Monroe Avenue and bike racks.
Several council members expressed concerns about the impact of the Starbucks on traffic, including Mark Zimmer, who asked project representatives to consider the soon-to-be-opened Kirkwood Performing Arts Center nearby, as the 500-seat space may attract heavy business before and after shows.
The Kirkwood City Council will hold a first reading of the new Starbucks at its next regular meeting on Thursday, Jan. 7, at 7 p.m.