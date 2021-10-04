The Webster Groves School District Board of Education approved the district’s annual property tax rates at its regular meeting on Thursday, Sept. 23.
Under the new property tax rate, a homeowner with a home valued at $300,000 would pay $2,410 this year.
According to Chief Financial Operating Officer Pam Frazier, this year’s residential property tax rates stands at $3.6584 per $100 of assessed value. The commercial rate is $4.3367 per $100, and the personal rate is $5.4389 per $100.
The debt service rate, which is added onto each category and covers principal and interest payments on outstanding bonds, remains the same at 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed value.