Across St. Louis County, which has been hit with near historic real estate assessment increases, school district property tax rates have been tumbling this September, and so it is in the Webster Groves School District.
On Sept. 23 the board of education voted to establish $4.11 cents per $100 of equalized assessed value as the 2019-20 residential property tax rate. That is down from the $4.795 rate established for the previous year. No members of the public commented at the hearing.
The board did increase the rate on commercial property three cents to $4.913 per $100 and the personal property tax rate remained unchanged at $5.90.
District Finance Officer Pam Frazier explained that assessments for the district were up $143 million, a 16-percent jump, while there are still a number of unresolved appeals that would have some effect on the overall total.
“The operating rate is capped by the Consumer Price Index of 1.9 percent due to the Missouri Hancock Amendment, but the district does not have to cap the rate for new construction, (which totals) $3.9 million for residential and $520,000 for commercial,” Frazier said.
A recoupment rate of 58 cents per $100 of assessed value was tacked onto the operating rate. The district is allowed to establish a rate that allows it to recapture late-discovered revenues it was entitled to but did not receive for various reasons, typically protested taxes.
“From an operating revenue standpoint, the revised assessed values and operating tax rates are projected to generate $40.84 million as compared to the original budget of $40.43, which is right on target when the recoupment rate is considered,” Frazier explained.
Prop E Projects Taking Form
The board viewed a presentation by the architectural firms of Dickinson Hussman and Hoener Associates, who are putting plans for the safety, security and accessibility projects and Hixson attendance center revision funded by the tax-neutral referendum voters approved last fall.
DHA, which is working on the Hixson project, laid out its preliminary design and tentative exterior elevations. Hoener unveiled conceptual drawings for secure vestibules and elevators at schools across the district. The Prop E projects should be bid in January.
The drawings may be viewed on the district website’s school board page under BoardDocs.