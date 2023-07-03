It’s that time again! Time to scratch your head as to why your house and land values went up by double digits, time for a property appraiser visit and time to plan your reassessment appeal.
Webster-Kirkwood property reassessments were recently mailed out. Homeowners saw hikes ranging from 12 to 18 percent or more. Those increases usually translate into higher county taxes.
In addition to reviewing the mailed notices, St. Louis County Assessor Jake Zimmerman said he wants to remind property owners that they can also find their values online, on the county’s website.
“Our data shows that on January 1st of this year, the majority of homeowners, and many owners of commercial property, could have sold their property for more than they could have two years before,” Zimmerman noted.
“Missouri assessors are required to analyze market conditions between January 1, 2021 and January 1, 2023. The strong residential real estate market during that period was a regional phenomenon. A strong market is good news for homeowners, neighborhoods, and the whole community,” Zimmerman observed.
Not all homeowners view reassessment hikes as good news. Large hikes can mean several hundred dollars or much more in the next tax bill. Locally, reassessment increases ranged from a 13.6% hike in the Kirkwood School District; Brentwood at 12%; Lindbergh at 14.3%; and Webster Groves at 14%.
“My Office is required to physically visit all properties that may increase in value by 15% or more,” Zimmerman explained. “To date, my staff has done approximately 146,000 such visits.
“Those will continue until all such properties have been visited. But it’s especially important to remember that the deadline for appealing values to the board of equalization is Monday, July 10,” he emphasized.
Zimmerman said that if you disagree with the 2023 property value that you find on your notice or online, you can file an appeal even before an appraiser views your home. If his office believes that your property value should be adjusted, steps will be taken to make the adjustment.
Commercial vs. Residential
“Commercial property values are a mixed bag,” Zimmerman reported. “In general, commercial property values have increased county-wide by a median value of about 20%. But the devil is in the details.”
For single-family homes, Zimmerman’s overall numbers show that values have remained strong throughout St. Louis County. The median price for a single-family home is about $227,000, compared with two years ago, when the median price was about $192,000.
“Home values are especially strong in more affordable neighborhoods, fueled by the demand for quality housing and limited inventory. The good news is that the values also suggest an increase in owner-occupancy in less affluent areas,” Zimmerman said.
“They suggest a drop in the number of homeowners with ‘upside down’ mortgages, but the flipside is that it’s getting harder for young people to buy that first home,” he said. “I’m increasingly worried about affordable housing.”
Zimmerman said too many young people are getting priced out of the St. Louis County housing market. Conversely, older people are feeling squeezed out of their homes because of property tax increases.
A group called MO Tax Relief Now has been lobbying to freeze seniors’ property taxes and to stop Social Security benefits from being taxed. The group is encountering resistance from the Missouri Association of Counties, Missouri School Boards and the Missouri Municipal League.
MO Tax Relief Now found support in the 2023 state legislature. Bills passed in the House that authorized new controls on reassessment and a constitutional amendment to limit property taxes for senior homeowners.
How To File An Appeal
Property owners wishing to contest the assessed value of their property may now file appeals to the St. Louis County Board of Equalization (BOE).
Under Missouri law, the deadline for filing all appeals – regardless of filing method – is Monday, July 10. Information about the appeal process, appeal forms and filing instructions are available online, in person, or by phone: 314-615-7195.
In-person appeals at county’s offices — for residential properties only —are being scheduled Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Appeals locations include the County Administration Building, 41 S. Central Ave., Clayton 63105; or, Keller Plaza, 4546 Lemay Ferry Road, South County 63129.