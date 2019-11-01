I’m glad that we have curbside recycling but am concerned by how some Kirkwood residents don’t seem to be using the recycling bins properly.
I was of the opinion that we aren’t supposed to fill them over the top, but I see several with cardboard that isn’t completely inside the bin. I’ve also seen cardboard boxes piled next to the bin. Do they expect the driver to exit the truck and pick those up? Otherwise I assume they go into the landfill with the rest of our trash that can’t be recycled.
Finally, I remember being told that the city of Kirkwood gets more money from our cardboard if we take it to the recycling collection site.
