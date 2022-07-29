A bond issue will come before Webster Groves School District voters on the Aug. 2 ballot. Proposition S is a $45-million, zero-tax-rate-increase bond issue that will address aging infrastructure within the Webster Groves School District.
Passage of the bond issue would continue the district’s current debt service tax rate of 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
Should Prop S fail, the district would maintain the existing levy until the current outstanding bonds are fully repaid, meaning residents would not see a tax benefit until 2039. The proposed bond issue would extend the levy by three years to 2042.
If Prop S passes, over $10 million of the budget will go toward the renovation of Moss Field at Hixson Middle School. Plans include a complete redo of the grandstand, restrooms, concessions, the track, lighting and scoreboards. Kopplin Field, formerly Plymouth Field, at Webster Groves High School will also receive a facelift under Prop S, with new synthetic turf and additional parking spots.
Other highlights, should Prop S pass, include lighting, sound and rigging upgrades to Knight Auditorium at Webster Groves High School, exhaust hoods and fire suppression systems for family and consumer science classrooms, and modernization of the gym bleachers at Hixson Middle School.
A majority of Prop S funding is designated for projects like exterior lighting, windows, water mitigation, masonry, pavement, retaining walls and roofs, gutters and eaves, as well as upgraded security systems and cameras, alarms and doors with key-card access.
“There are multiple safety, accessibility and infrastructure needs throughout the district. Prop S is a fiscally responsible way for the district to fund the projects and enhance the learning experience for students,” said Pam Frazier, the district’s chief financial officer.
According to the most recent campaign finance report from the Missouri Ethics Commission, the group Friends of Webster Groves Schools has spent approximately $8,184 to promote Prop S this election.
For more information on Prop S, visit www.webster.k12.mo.us/domain/3898.