A new bond issue will come before Webster Groves School District voters on the Aug. 2 ballot.
Proposition S is a $45-million, zero-tax-increase bond issue that will address aging infrastructure within the Webster Groves School District. Passage of the bond issue would continue the district’s current debt service tax rate of 56.99 cents per $100 of assessed valuation.
“Prop S will address a number of infrastructure, maintenance, accessibility and safety items — things that are largely deferred maintenance,” said Webster Groves School District Superintendent John Simpson. “A lot of these improvements are needed just because of the conditions of the buildings, but what can’t be minimized is the impact the environment has on education.
“Every adult in this district impacts student learning and experience, and we’ve got an amazing staff,” he continued. “Having a working environment they can be proud of is huge.”
The process of assessing the district’s facilities began in 2018, during which it was determined that some of the buildings were overutilized. A $22-million bond issue, Proposition E, passed in 2019 and ameliorated some, but not all, of the concerns identified. Prop S is meant to address those additional infrastructure concerns.
The largest portion of the $45 million — $16,660,000 — will go toward facility improvements to support learning, which include over $10 million for the renovation of Moss Field at Hixson Middle School. The over 70-year-old athletic complex is used by every physical education class at Hixson, as well as the high school’s football, lacrosse, field hockey, and track and field teams. Athletes from other schools, organizations such as the Special Olympics and other community members also use the field.
“It’s a complete redo of the entire complex,” said Simpson. “The grandstand, the restrooms and the concessions are in poor condition and not up to the latest code. The bathrooms are rough and don’t meet the volume that a facility of that size would need today, which is why we often have Johnny on the Spots at games. The track has been added to over the years, so there are significant drop offs along the path, and it only has six lanes. And the lighting and scoreboard are in rough shape.”
Kopplin Field at Webster Groves High School, which serves the district’s softball and baseball teams, will also receive a facelift under Prop S with the installation of synthetic turf and several additional parking spots.
Other highlights, should Prop S pass, include lighting, sound and rigging upgrades to Knight Auditorium at Webster Groves High School, exhaust hoods and fire suppression systems for family and consumer science classrooms, and modernization of the gym bleachers at Hixson Middle School.
A majority of Prop S funding, however, is designated for less glamorous uses including exterior lighting, energy-efficient windows, masonry, pavement, retaining walls and roofs, gutters and eaves.
“Part of it is water infiltration. We’ve had to move students out of classrooms because of leaks due to big storms,” said Pam Frazier, the district’s chief financial operating officer. “We always address the issues as they come up, but when there’s lasting evidence of mitigation, the kids notice, too. If that gets cleaned up, it’s going to look much nicer.”
The district also intends to install upgraded security systems and cameras, alarms and secured doors with key-card access.
“We firmly believe that the proposal we are presenting to the Webster Groves School District community is in keeping with what we have heard from the community,” said Superintendent Simpson. “With Proposition S, we have an opportunity to address critical infrastructure, safety and accessibility needs, while enhancing the educational environments and experiences for our students and staff for many years to come.”
Should Prop S fail, the district would maintain the existing levy until the current outstanding bonds are fully repaid, meaning residents would not see a tax benefit until 2039. The proposed bond issue would extend the levy by three years to 2042.
A complete breakdown of work at each school building, as well as more information on Prop S, is available at the district’s Prop S portal, www.webster.k12.mo.us/domain/3898.
Prop S Open House
The Webster Groves School District will host two Prop S open house events on Moss Field at Hixson Middle School, 630 S. Elm Ave., on Wednesday, July 27, with one session from 8 to 9 a.m. and a second from 7 to 8 p.m.
PROP S – How The Money Will Be Spent
Spending by Subject
• Facility Improvements to Support Learning $16,660,000
• Electric $416,500
• Exterior Doors & Windows $5,950,000
• Interior Finishes $3,620,500
• Exterior Lighting $1,190,000
• Masonry $2,094,970
• Mechanical $4,938,500
• Outdoor Accessibility $476,000
• Pavement & Retaining Walls $2,380,000
• Roofs, Gutters & Eaves $2,380,000
• Safety & Security $4,893,530
Total: $45,000,000
Facility Improvement Spending by School
• Edgar Road site work $77,000
• Moss Field Renovation $10,660,000
• Givens site work $90,000
• Kopplin Field $2,250,000
• Knight Auditorium $1,513,000
• South Addition $1,000,000
• WGHS Family & Consumer Science $450,000
• Hixson Family & Consumer Science $600,000
• Hixson Gym Bleachers Modernization $20,000
Total: $16,660,000