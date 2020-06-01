Prop S is vital to current and future students of Kirkwood School District. We moved to Kirkwood for the district. As an educator, I valued the history of support the KSD community has maintained for its public schools.
It’s surprising that an overwhelming focus of discussion regarding Prop S has been the new school, as almost half of the $70 million Prop S bond would go towards other much needed improvements district-wide. These include secure entrances for all schools, additional classrooms at both middle schools, much needed renovations to KHS, and a gym and library at Tillman.
For those unfamiliar, Tillman has no dedicated cafeteria. Instead, they use their gym for instruction and learning, and then divide the space in half for the 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. lunch times. This impacts both mealtime and physical education learning.
Remaining Prop S funds would be used towards a new elementary school. While the pros and cons have been discussed for months, the fact is that we already own the property at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry. Some say that the KSD should build a new school elsewhere, which would require remarkably more time and money for the district and likely force the selling of the Lindeman property. Why should KSD hang onto the property that the community does not allow them to use? The fact is that Prop S provides a financially reasonable and expeditious solution to resolving the space issue here and now.
Emily Boeckmann
Kirkwood