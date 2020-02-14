In regard to the bond issue the Kirkwood School District is placing on the April ballot, there has been conjecture about how much green space a new school would occupy on the property at Lindemann and Dougherty Ferry roads should the measure pass.
Although the Times recently published a letter to the editor in which a resident claimed the new school would take up four acres of the 13-acre site, the district said that has not yet been decided.
“At this time, we do not have specific details on the amount of acreage the proposed school will require,” district spokesperson Ginger Cayce said, noting design plans for the school will not be developed unless voters approve the bond issue.
If passed, the measure would fund a $70 million expansion plan for classroom additions and other facility, safety and accessibility improvements throughout the district, as well as K-5 school on the property at Lindeman and Dougherty Ferry.