An initiative on the Aug. 3 ballot aims to fund updates to St. Louis Community College facilities and programs. Proposition R is an eight-cent operating rate increase, and the first increase for the community college system in nearly 40 years.
A “yes” vote supports increasing the property tax from 20 cents per $100 of assessed value to 28 cents per $100. If approved by voters, the additional tax cost for the owner of a $150,000 home would be about $23 per year.
Prop R would fund new and updated learning spaces across the four main community college campuses, facilities for many of which were built over 50 years ago. It would also allow the college to purchase necessary equipment needed for immersive learning spaces and keep tuition costs low. The current average cost per credit hour is about $116.
“One thing that I think is very important to communicate is that community college is affordable,” said Mark Wrighton, former chancellor of Washington University. “With these additional resources on an annual basis, this will enable the community college to maintain an affordable education for people from all walks of life.”
Wrighton is a vocal proponent of Prop R. He said the measure will allow Washington University to continue recruiting community college students for medical programs, many of whom end up employed by the Washington University School of Medicine.
According to Jeff Pittman, chancellor of St. Louis Community College, Prop R will focus on expanding programs in health care, biotechnology, information technology, financial services and manufacturing — all areas in which the community college has identified a shortage of qualified employees.
“If you just look at the RN program, there are 2,500 vacant positions in St. Louis County right now — that’s an alarming rate given we’ve just come out of a pandemic,” said Pittman. “There are 2,000 IT vacancies. A lot of these jobs are starting at $70,000 a year right now. Prop R would provide affordable pathways to students who may be unemployed or underemployed.”
Prop R is estimated to generate roughly $24 million per year for the St. Louis Community College system, which includes campuses in Kirkwood, Forest Park, Florissant Valley and Wildwood. The additional revenue will be used to fund approximately $350 million in new bonds that will be used to improve job training programs, update facilities and improve safety on the campuses through updated lighting and security systems.
“We’ve got students who access all our STLCC campuses in the evening and on the weekends. We need to ensure the facilities and the environments are safe and accessible,” said Candice Carter-Oliver, Prop R proponent and CEO of Confluence Charter Schools.
Carter-Oliver added that the community college system is proactive in engaging low-income students, women and people of color, allowing high school students to earn college credit simultaneously and, in some cases, to graduate high school with an associate’s degree.
“There’s so many of us who have been touched by the college in some way, whether that be taking classes ourselves or classes taken by our neighbors, our friends, our children,” she said. “It is essential for us to vote yes for prop R to invest in ourselves and promote our city’s community college.”
Learn more about Proposition R at stlcc.edu/news/2021/prop-r.aspx.
“Unused Capacity”
In the midst of a discussion about affordable education, some citizens are concerned about the affordability of Prop R. Longtime citizen watchdog Tom Sullivan of University City said Prop R is unjustified, as residents are still catching up on other payments after the pandemic.
“The community college hasn’t demonstrated a need for such a big tax hike,” he said. “Its enrollment has declined 35% in recent years — from 24,000 students in 2013 to only 15,200 now. In its mailings, tax supporters say the increase is needed to meet the growing need for jobs. If so, the college has plenty of unused capacity.”
Sullivan claims St. Louis Community College has received millions in federal aid, including emergency payments during the COVID-19 pandemic under the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, and the American Rescue Plan Act. Sullivan also believes President Joe Biden’s initiatives to make community college completely free may provide a windfall for the college if passed later this year.
“It’s easy to get the feeling the community college wants to try and sneak in the big tax increase before free tuition might go into effect,” said Sullivan.