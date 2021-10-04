The Kirkwood School District officially broke ground on construction for a two-classroom addition at Westchester Elementary School on Friday, Sept. 17.
The project, located on the northwest side of the school, will create dedicated spaces for music and art. Construction is expected to be complete by the end of January. Superintendent David Ulrich, members of the board of education and community supporters marked the start of the project. Six students — one from each grade level — also participated in the event while their classmates watched the ceremony on a live stream.
“This project will ensure teachers and staff have dedicated spaces to engage and inspire students,” said Ulrich. “Our community’s support for Prop R made this project possible. There will be many more of these ceremonies at our schools in the coming months, and we are so grateful.”
A second phase of Prop R-funded construction at Westchester Elementary School will include eight additional grade level classrooms to maintain class sizes, a new library, media center and expansion of the cafeteria. Those will be completed in the summer of 2023.
While this marks the first major construction project with Prop R funds, work on HVAC improvements were completed this summer at several schools. Work is currently underway on ADA accessible ramps at North Glendale and Robinson elementary schools.