Voters in cities throughout St. Louis County on April 4 cast ballots in favor of implementing a 3% retail tax on the sale of recreational marijuana. Prop M was on the ballot in about 35 cities, in addition to St. Louis County as a whole. The measure passed county-wide with 65% of the vote.
Prop M passed in Glendale, Kirkwood, Oakland, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Warson Woods and Webster Groves, all by more than 70%. In Des Peres, the measure passed by an 83% margin.
Voters in November of last year approved legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana in Missouri for those over the age of 21. The state measure allowed for local governments to propose a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.
St. Louis County estimates that the new tax will generate $3.5 million annually, though legal questions remain as to whether the county can “stack” its 3% sales tax atop those collected by cities.