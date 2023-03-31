Voters in about 35 cities throughout St. Louis County will take to the polls on Tuesday, April 4, to decide whether to tax the retail sale of recreational marijuana by three cents on the dollar.
In addition to individual cities placing Prop M on the ballot, St. Louis County is also placing the measure before voters, “stacking” the county’s three-cent sales tax hike on top of those proposed by cities. The state already collects marijuana sales tax at a rate of six cents on the dollar.
In the Times reading area, Prop M will appear on ballots in Webster Groves, Kirkwood, Des Peres, Shrewsbury, Rock Hill, Glendale, Oakland and Warson Woods. There are currently no recreational marijuana dispensaries operating in any of these cities, though Des Peres is currently considering an application.
If passed, St. Louis County’s Prop M measure would be enacted countywide. The county estimates it would bring in an additional $3.5 million annually in new tax revenues.
Doug Harms, the city administrator for Des Peres, said there are legal questions as to whether the county can place its marijuana tax on top of those being proposed by cities. The Missouri Department of Revenue has not taken a position on the matter, and Harms said county “stacking” will likely have to be settled by the Missouri Supreme Court.
Missouri voters last November approved legalizing the sale of recreational marijuana for those over the age of 21. The state measure allowed for local governments to propose a 3% tax on the sale of recreational marijuana.