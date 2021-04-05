City officials in Rock Hill are asking voters to raise the property tax rate by 23 cents per $100 of assessed valuation to help pay for city employee pensions.
The Uniformed Employee Pension Fund covers police and firefighters hired before 2003, while the state Local Government Employees Retirement System (LAGERS) covers other city employees.
The owner of a home worth $150,000 would pay about $5.46 a month, or about $655 annually. Supporters say the city would have to make serious service cuts to meet its pension obligations if Prop E fails. Opponents say that taxes should not increase in an economic downturn amid the COVID-19 pandemic.