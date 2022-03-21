When we endorsed Mark Zimmer for re-election to the Kirkwood City Council four years ago, we focused on “Promises made, promises kept.” That theme reflected Mark’s impressive track record of listening attentively to the voices of all citizens. Regardless of the issues, he read every email and letter, listened to every phone message or responded to every phone call. He continued to do just that over the past four years.
Besides being responsive to voters’ concerns, other hallmarks have included an open-minded approach to issues and careful consideration before voting. For these reasons, we enthusiastically endorse Mark for re-election so he can continue servicing our community.
Agnes and Dave Garino
Kirkwood