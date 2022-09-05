The Saint Louis Chamber Chorus will begin its 2022-2023 season this October.
In “Progressions,” the Saint Louis Chamber Chorus explores transitions in time, space, emotion and even element. All shows begin at 3 p.m.
The season kicks off with “Darkness to Light,” on Oct. 2 at St. Louis Abbey, 500 S. Mason Road. This work by Dobrinka Tabakova will be complemented by polychoral works from Edward Naylor, John Rutter and Steven Stucky.
“Water to Wine” will be held on Nov. 13 at Ursuline Academy, 341 S. Sappington Road. The program offers songs in praise of wine, both literal and metaphorical, with pieces by Margaret Sandresky, E.J. Moeran and David Matthews. A rarely heard Renaissance piece completes a program that’s full bodied, but not fruity.
Celebrate the season on Dec. 18 with “Advent to Christmas” at Union Avenue Christian Church, 733 Union Blvd. Written in the face of Nazi aggression, Hugo Distler’s Christmas cantata contrasted with the obvious joy of carols from Charles Collins, Sasha Johnson Manning and Ivan Moody.
“Depth to Height,” Feb. 19, 2023, at Third Baptist Church, 620 N. Grand Blvd., dedicates a program of extremes to the late Sarah Bryan Miller, music critic and friend.
“Despair to Hope,” April 16, 2023, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115. S. 6th Street, features revelatory works about redemption and paradise.
Finally, “Death to Life,” held at St. Margaret of Scotland, 3854 Flad Ave. on May 28, 2023, closes the season with pieces reflecting the spirit of Memorial Day. Purchase subscriptions online at www.chamberchorus.org.