The Kirkwood Historical Society will host another in its “Friends’ Speaker Series” on Monday, Feb. 1, at 6 p.m. The virtual Zoom guest speaker is Eric Robinson, who will speak on the Underground Railroad in Alton, Illinois.
A graduate of Howard University and of the University of Missouri-Columbia, Robinson is an assistant professor of history at the University of Health Sciences and Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he has taught since 2007.
Since 1995, his tours of the Underground Railroad in Alton, Illinois, have hosted guests from most states in the Union and from four continents. The tours have also been featured by the New York Times and BBC World Service, among other media.
Robinson’s book of creative nonfiction detailing a woman’s escape from slavery in St. Louis to freedom in Canada in 1853, “Gertrude Barlabie? My Quest” is forthcoming.
For a Zoom link to Robinson’s talk for the Kirkwood Historical Society, visit kirkwoodhistoricalsociety.com and click on “Friends Speaker Series.”