Our thanks and compliments to Chris Krueger, Jamal Dillihunt and all involved representatives of the city of Kirkwood, and their contractors and subcontractors, for the most efficient and professional job of milling and repairing the streets of our subdivision.
It is not an easy process to disrupt the lives and daily habits of 40 homeowners, especially when working an inherently messy trade within a two-street subdivision with only one way in or out. The care for our safety, our needs and our convenience, and the constant open line of communication, was welcomed and so appreciated. The workers of GS Grading and Spencer Contracting were all caring individuals that wanted to do a first-rate quality job for our subdivision, and the results will be a visual display of their work for years to come.
All involved in this street improvement process have put a smile on the face of every Hillvale resident and a spring in the step of every dog that routinely walks our streets.
Ron Unterreiner & Residents of Hillvale Subdivision