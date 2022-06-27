I shop and eat at many of the advertisers in the Webster-Kirkwood Times, and I especially noted the advertisement of Dr. Laura Kee, DVM, for compassionate in-home euthanasia as I knew it would be the best option if needed for our senior cat, Tremont.
The first week of May, Tremont rapidly declined and I reached out to Dr. Kee, who was understanding, kind, professional and helped make a sorrowful experience more bearable. As I would recommend a shop or restaurant, I would recommend Dr. Kee’s services if needed for your family pet.
Vicky Holway
Webster Groves