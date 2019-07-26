Drawing on her teenage experience of procuring an abortion, Kathryn Sherman says she wants to fight for the right to safe and legal abortions (Mailbag, July 19).
One should sympathize with the fear and shame teenage Kathryn experienced contemplating the future uncertainties of motherhood.
However, any college textbook on human embryology will tell you that a new, living, distinct human being comes into existence at conception. But what embryology (or any science, for that matter) can’t tell you is this: Can we kill it? That’s where philosophical reasoning comes in. And what’s Kathryn’s? “... not viable outside of the womb, with the potential to become a person but not at that time a living, breathing human being.”
Let’s unpack this. Viability is contingent on technology. And it has even been shown to depend on sex and race. Do we really want to determine whether someone can kill you based on whether you’re black or white, male or female, or live in a first- or third-world country?
And what does Kathryn mean by a “person” as something distinct from a human? Does protection from lethal violence depend on being conscious? If so, beware whenever you sleep or undergo temporary anesthesia during surgery!
And why think breathing is morally relevant? Can someone kill you if you’re on oxygen support? Kathryn has listed various physical, developmental and environmental factors. But why think any such factors are morally relevant for whether or not you can be killed?
The pro-life argument is simple and powerful: We are protected from lethal violence because we are human (philosophical claim), and we are human from conception (scientific claim).
