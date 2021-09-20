The National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) tests students on their scientific knowledge. In last May’s results, only a third of fourth and eighth graders managed a “proficient” score and fewer than 25% of seniors were “proficient.” Less than 40% of all three levels achieved the “basic” level. The U.S. ranked 31st in math out of 79 countries while China, our major political and economic rival, ranked first.
In the Missouri Assessment Program, Webster Groves recently achieved a “proficient” rate of 61% in math (eighth out of 27 districts in the area). Although better than the NAEP results, if 70% is a “C” in school, 61% is barely passing. Unless a strong case can be made for changes in other measurable areas, it seems to me that any reallocated educational dollars should be directed toward the math and science areas. I would suggest any changes should be evaluated using the same five criteria appropriate for any major change:
1. How are we measuring what we want to change?
2. How do we propose to change it?
3. What hard evidence do we have that the proposed changes will work?
4. How much is it going to cost?
5. Who is going to pay for it?
Providing a comprehensive Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM) program is mandatory for today’s evolving environment of remote communications, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, etc., which will affect everyone’s future.
Whether a student’s aspirations are to be a teacher, a mechanic or a scientist, technology is going to have a major impact on their career and life. Businesses set Big, Hairy, Audacious Goals (BHAGs). For Webster Groves to become the top rated STEAM school system in the U.S. would certainly be an inspiring BHAG.
Phil Greene
Webster Groves