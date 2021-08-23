College and university leaders relish students who apply critical thinking skills calmly to fluctuating situations and complex challenges. Additionally, pupils are encouraged to drive their own discovery and learning.
Preparing high school students for various intricate demands of higher education environments is the essence of co-educational day and boarding institution Principia School, located at 13201 Clayton Road in Town and Country.
“We intentionally work to craft field experiences, trips and extended learning beyond classrooms,” said Christen Alford, principal of Principia Upper School, which is for grades 9-12. “Our goal with all experiential learning opportunities is that students will bring transferable skills back to school in all areas — academics, athletics and activities.”
Alford said creativity, critical thinking, communications and character growth are core essentials of the Principia School program, which also incorporates Christian Science principles. With a 7:1 student-faculty ratio, Alford said Principia students often convey they appreciate smaller classes where teachers know them personally and how they’re progressing. Twelve advanced placement and college credit courses are offered at the school.
“However, it’s the well-rounded academic and college counseling Principia students receive that helps them make informed decisions as they chart their way through college and careers,” said Alford. “College readiness guides our work as we encourage students to explore options, demonstrate their full potential and be nimble, lifelong learners.”
She said counselors start assisting students during their freshman year in selecting appropriate courses that complement their interests and aspirations.
“Counselors address the students’ individual academic needs, as well as issues of balance, motivation, relationships and community standards,” Alford said.
Striving for excellence is stressed at Principia. The 57 members of the class of 2021 received 207 acceptances from 203 colleges. Likewise, the 55 members of the class of 2020 received 151 acceptances from 103 colleges.
Alford said among the nearly 370 students enrolled last school year at all levels, 17 countries and 23 states are represented at Principia Upper School. Principia challenges every student to be prepared for participating in a global community, rather than just focusing on facts and information, she added.
“To prepare for a world vastly different from the present is to prepare them with future-ready skills that equip them to take on any challenge, any job successfully,” said Sam Dry, principal of Principia Middle School, which is for grades 6-8.
One example of innovative preparation gained at Principia occurred in February when 20 Principia Upper School students competed in the nation’s first high school mediation tournament, hosted by Principia.
“Although mediation is common in colleges and graduate schools, no tournaments have taken place at the high school level,” said Don Sterrett, director of instructional coaching at Principia. “We were so excited Principia was the flagship school for the first mediation tournament in the country.”
Another example of Principia’s out-of-the-box thinking and passionate ingenuity is that every grade level works through an “Impact Challenge” toward one or more of the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals.
Lynne Scott, Principia’s sustainability coordinator and teacher at Principia Upper School, said they teach students to be change agents. She said preschool students tackle zero poverty by facilitating community service projects such as clothing and toy drives. First-grade students discover climate change effects through a unit focused on meteorology and climatology. A group of middle school students partnered with Saint Louis Zoo staffers to raise awareness about polar bear endangerment, she added.
“Using the campus as their own laboratory, another group is restoring wetlands around Principia while others are proposing changes to Principia’s energy expenditures,” Scott said.
Principia Upper School students lead fundraisers to help feed local populations, raise awareness about plastic pollution and attend a youth empowerment summit.
“I want students to walk away with an appreciation of the breadth of sustainability,” Scott said. “Social justice, equity, access to quality education, clean energy and climate action are all elements of sustainability, and these pieces need to be seen holistically and collectively to understand the interconnectedness.”
Yet another program, referenced as “The Urban Experience,” connects students with St. Louis community leaders and residents through integrated learning that encourages students to be innovative, selfless, ethical, intentional and collaborative.
Jim Moser, a Principia Upper School department chair and math teacher, said this project’s experiences enable students to apply writing, questioning, budgeting, time management, data-taking and analyses in real-life settings while also practicing soft skills, such as conversation, teamwork and empathy.
“I’m blown away by what students learn from these experiences,” said Moser. “They choose their own area of focus to study in St. Louis, such as sustainability, race and segregation, music, sports and entrepreneurship. They schedule their entire week of setting interviews with experts, planning for transportation and even where they plan to eat.
“Empowering students with independence and choice sparks a level of professionalism and interest that’s impossible to match with contrived, in-classroom experiences,” he added.