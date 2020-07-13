Reminder: Out of an abundance of caution, the Webster-Kirkwood Times, Inc. has decided to postpone its Prime Times Senior Expo, which was scheduled for July 16.
Given the increasing number of coronavirus cases in St. Louis County, it does not seem wise to host an event that brings together 700+ older adults in one location.
The Times has hosted the expo for the past 10 years. The resource fair featured speakers and exhibits designed with older adults in mind. For the past several years, the expo has drawn nearly 700 attendees.