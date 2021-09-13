The pandemic taught us several lessons. Perhaps one of the most valuable lessons was the importance of access to timely and quality medical care.
Thus, it is concerning to see price-setting policies being introduced in the U.S. Senate that could jeopardize access to care. These policies would roll back certain provisions in the Medicare Part D program and allow for the government to interfere in medication price negotiation.
Ultimately, what this could mean for patients is reduced access to medications that work for them. Our doctors right here in Missouri should be deciding what treatments are best for us, not politicians in Washington, D.C .
Patients in the United States have the best access to medication in the world, and we need to keep it that way. I hope our lawmakers oppose price-setting policies disguised as Medicare negotiation.
Frank Van Bree
Wildwood